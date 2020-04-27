|
|
Albert Martinez
Albert Martinez 98, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born to Paula Hernandez and Avelino Martinez on July 12, 1921. He is survived by his wife of sixty nine years, Leonor, children Paula Childre (Jim), Carmen Lane (Paul), Grace Guerra (Gilbert), and Albert Martinez, Jr., grandchildren Robert and Erica Cantu, Edward J. Pritchard II and Jennie Lane and Joie Borczynski, Rafael Diego Martinez and Laura Martinez Mayorga and Albert David, Jr., Amadeus Santana Martinez and Bridgette Rodriguez. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren. Alberto started working on a farm alongside his father as a farm hand. He became a truck driver in his teens and retired in his early eighties.
He transported families to the midwestern and northern states during the harvest season. These families trusted him emotionally, mentally and professionally. His work ethic and dignity cause him to be surrounded by many loving friends and relatives. He picked up every hitchiker in his routes and never left any stranded motorist without helping them. He always said he did these things because he hoped that if any of his daughters or son ever needed help that someone would come to their aid. Besides being a truckdriver, he was a shrewd businessman. It was interesting to watch and listen to him negotiate a sales transaction. He would buy used trucks especially and fix and paint them until they look like new. Most of the trucks he sold had his signature rose mud flaps drawn and painted by his wife Leonor. As a retired senior, he loved it when all his children and grandchildren would get together for the holidays. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Rose Hill cemetery with Mark A. Fuentes, Sr.,offciating.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020