Albert Peebles

Corpus Christi - Albert Durward "Woody" Peebles, 89, passed away August 3, 2020. He had congestive heart failure, and to the end claimed to have no pain. He passed while resting at his kitchen dining table in Corpus Christi, Texas. Woody was born March 2, 1931, on the Leona River in Uvalde County, Texas, to Albert Sidney "Buddy" and Lenice Ethel (Taylor) Peebles.



Life was good and tough on the Leona River, but an opportunity developed which moved the family to Live Oak County, Texas in 1946. They settled on 240 acres northwest of George West on FM 889. Woody graduated from George West High School in 1948 and enrolled in Texas A&I University-Kingsville, where he graduated with a BS in Agricultural Engineering in 1956. His college years were split-up by an all-expenses paid "trip" to Korea with the United States Army from 1952-1954.



Woody didn't talk about his time in Korea much, but insisted that the typing he had learned in high school saved his life. There is a story about him sending his pay checks home because he knew his family needed them. When he returned, he learned they had managed without them, and he had enough money to buy a new car. Woody spent the first year after college with the Texas Highway Department as an Engineering Assistant in George West.



In 1957, he was hired by the USDA Cotton Division and served as the Field Representative in Austin, Texas, until 1960. He was transferred to Abilene in 1960, and served as Classing Supervisor there until 1970, when he was transferred to El Centro, California, where he served as Officer in Charge, from 1970-1980. He was transferred to Corpus Christi in 1980, and served as Officer in Charge until retirement in 1995.



Serving as Officer in Charge of the Corpus Christi office did not keep Woody from being sent on classing or supervisory details to other locations when needed. In 1985, he was sent to El Salvador for a two-week arbitration detail at the request of the U.S. State Department. He would later describe it as an "opportunity" to travel. He told of military personnel on every corner with more guns than he had seen since his "trip" to Korea. He felt safe the entire time, but his buddies back in the States were calling every day to check on him. This "trip" was all expenses paid also!



Woody was 100% Cotton, and during his career he had classing or supervisory details to Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee, as well as many locations throughout the State of Texas. Several details were in Memphis, Tennessee, to work futures and or classing check lots.



Woody was a son, brother, father, uncle, husband, father-in-law, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, hunter, fisherman, classmate, soldier, cotton classer, coach, Sunday School director, best man, and friend.



Woody was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin Peebles; brother-in-law, Roy Stewart; wife, Maryla Pavelka-Peebles; and Patti (Kevin) Pavelka-Pfiester.



Survivors include his sister, Enell Stewart; sons Darcy (Lori) Peebles, Jerry (Mandi) Peebles and Tracy (Ana Mary) Peebles; his sons' mother, Sue Howske; grandsons, Mason (Hadley) Peebles, Clint (Kaila) Peebles, Brandon Peebles, Niles Peebles; and step-grandson, Sebastian Aguilar; great-grandsons, Woodrow Peebles and Bowden Peebles; Maryla's children, Mike (Tina) Pavelka, Kevin Pfiester, Benji (Marna) Pavelka, Laurie (Donnie) Wright, and Ann Marie (Bobbin) Afflerbach.



A direct burial was performed August 7, 2020, at George West Cemetery with his sons assisting Jack Sawyer and the team from Sawyer-George Funeral Home. Thanks Jack; "Chubby" would have been proud of his little brother assisting with the burial of his George West High School Classmate.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on October 31, 2020 at the George West Cemetery, George West, Texas. John McAllister, pastor of Tuloso Midway Baptist Church where Woody was a member, will lead the service.









