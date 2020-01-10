|
|
Albert Salinas Maldonado
Corpus Christi - Albert Salinas Maldonado, age 85, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away in a local nursing home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the early morning.
Albert was born September 7, 1934 to Luis and Maria Salinas Maldonado.
Albert was a graduate of W.B. Ray High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the military, where he served 2 years active and 4 years reserves in the Army Medic Corp. After his time in the military, Albert attended Del Mar College where he received a certificate of completion for Trade Preparatory Education on Automotive Mechanics. Not long after, Albert pursued various jobs until finally settling as a truck driver for Allied Van Lines for many years. Near the end, he joined Bekins Van Lines for a short time before retirement.
Albert was an amazing husband and a great father with a kind and gentle heart who showed great love for his family. To all who knew him, he was known as a strong, solid, man who enjoyed his hobby of collecting antique toy cars and going to see actual live ones when possible.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Antoinette Maldonado; mother, Maria Salinas Maldonado; father, Luis Maldonado, and sister, Alicia Maldonado.
He is survived by his son, Marcos Antonio Maldonado; sister, Dora M. Gonzales; nieces, Priscilla L. Cavazos, Brittany A. Cavazos, Elizabeth Gonzales; nephew, Lonnie Gonzales, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Maldonado family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020