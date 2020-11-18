Albert "Bert" William Regmund, Jr.Corpus Christi - Albert "Bert" William Regmund, Jr., age 79, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1941 to Anita and Albert Regmund in Corpus Christi, Texas.He was raised in Corpus Christi along with his brother Ronny Regmund and sister Jackie Epperson. He graduated from West Oso High School and shortly after joined the Army. After his Army career, he met Devery Hicks. They married in 1967. They had two children Melanie Regmund Taylor and James Regmund.Bert started working at CCAD in Corpus Christi about this time and decided to move the family to Mathis, Texas. He wanted his family to enjoy his favorite things… fishing, boating, hunting and country life. Little did he know he was in for baseball, tennis and cat collecting. He made sure to love all of his family's hobbies, even the cats.Bert retired from CCAD after 30 years of service. After his retirement he started a new chapter in his life, meeting his partner for more than 30 years, Dollie Huddleston. The two enjoyed dancing, gambling trips and family.Family was the most important part of life for Bert-family barbeques, holidays and summer birthdays with lots of food. He was especially proud of his two granddaughters, Deriann Taylor Poehl and Madison Regmund. He loved following their many adventures. Once they were born, he became known as Papaw Bert. He loved being Papaw most of all.Bert is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jackie and her husband Larry Epperson and his partner Dollie Huddleston.Left to cherish his memories are his brother Ronny and his wife Raeann Regmund, his daughter Melanie and her husband Richard Taylor, his son James Regmund, his granddaughters Deriann and her husband Matt Poehl, Madison Regmund, his beloved cat Pumpkin and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.A Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Sokol Hall, 5502 Kostoryz Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415 in Bert's memory.