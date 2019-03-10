|
Alberto T. Vasquez
Corpus Christi, TX
Alberto T. Vasquez, 96, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2019. He was born in Laredo, Texas on April 8, 1922 to Leandra Tovar and Emilio H. Vasaquez. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was alongtime member and Deacon of Primera Iglesia Bautista. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Vasquez Cavazos. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy two years Manuela Vasquez, and their children, Ofelia Vasquez, Martha (Juan), Martinez, Alberto II, (Yolanda), Daniel (Diana), Doris (Robert) Guillen, Homer (Sandra), numerous grand and great grandchildren, his sisters, Altagracia Arrias and Dolores Richter.
Visitation will be held at Primera Iglesia Bautista on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. with an Evening service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Memory Gardens cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019