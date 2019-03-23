|
Alejandro G. Tanguma
Corpus Christi, TX
Alejandro G. Tanguma, born February 14, 1956, our beloved father/husband/son/brother/"pawpaw", was called home to his Eternal Restful Reward on March 20, 2019. A member of Foy H. Moody High School class of 1974, upon graduation he joined the U.S.M.C. He served honorably from 1974-1979. Upon returning to Corpus Christi he found employment at the Army Depot as an aircraft mechanic and eventually retiring after 35 years, reaching level of inspector. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife, his beautiful grandchildren, bird watching and catching up on his rest from years of hard work.
He is preceded in passing by his paternal grandparents, Jose Maria and Leonor Tanguma; maternal grandparents: Epifanio, Sr. and Elida Gonzalez; his mother, Amalia G. Tanguma and the love of his life, Elizabeth R. Tanguma.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children: Nathan Tanguma, Alison (Gabriel) Blancas, and his two beloved grandchildren who were his world, Emilia Rose and Amiel Aharon Blancas. His father, Amando Tanguma, Sr.; siblings, Arnoldo (Nena) Tanguma, Amando, Jr. (Lucy) Tanguma, Angelita Tanguma, Arturo (Gloria) Tanguma, Adolfo Tanguma, Amy (Kevin) Hall and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Anthony Tanguma, Michael Tanguma, Gabriel Rodriguez, Gabriel Rubio, Derrick Gomez and Richard Perez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Amiel "Bubba" Blancas and Robert and Randy Gonzales.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 23, 2019