Corpus Christi - Alex gained his wings on August 4, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1940 in Falfurrias,Texas to Alejandro Gonzalez Sr. And Benilde Lopez Gonzalez. At a young age he moved to corpus Christi and attended North Side Junior High before graduating from Roy Miller High School in 1960. Alex was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963 and served until 1965. He always said that he was part of General Westmoreland's entourage in South East Asia. After his tour of duty he begin work at ARADMAC until retiring in 1993.



He has proceeded on his journey by his parents and brother Edelmiro Gonzalez Sr. Surviving are his siblings, Tomasita Villarreal, Melba Lopez and Homer Gonzalez. Alex also leaves behind his ex-wife Yolanda and his step children whom he raised as his own, Yvonne Galan, Michael Rios(Brenda), Daniel Rios(April), and Alfred Rios(Sandy). He had 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



Services will be held at Guardian Funeral Home having military honors on Thursday, August 13 at 12:15 PM with the burial to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1 PM.



