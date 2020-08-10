1/1
Alejandro Gonzalez Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alejandro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alejandro Gonzalez Jr.

Corpus Christi - Alex gained his wings on August 4, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1940 in Falfurrias,Texas to Alejandro Gonzalez Sr. And Benilde Lopez Gonzalez. At a young age he moved to corpus Christi and attended North Side Junior High before graduating from Roy Miller High School in 1960. Alex was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963 and served until 1965. He always said that he was part of General Westmoreland's entourage in South East Asia. After his tour of duty he begin work at ARADMAC until retiring in 1993.

He has proceeded on his journey by his parents and brother Edelmiro Gonzalez Sr. Surviving are his siblings, Tomasita Villarreal, Melba Lopez and Homer Gonzalez. Alex also leaves behind his ex-wife Yolanda and his step children whom he raised as his own, Yvonne Galan, Michael Rios(Brenda), Daniel Rios(April), and Alfred Rios(Sandy). He had 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Guardian Funeral Home having military honors on Thursday, August 13 at 12:15 PM with the burial to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1 PM.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME (361) 853-0155




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved