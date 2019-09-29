|
Alejandro Rodriguez Muro
Corpus Christi - Alejandro "Alex" R. Muro went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019.
He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 13, 1940.
Alex was a graduate of Roy Miller High School and joined the Marines which he was proud to have served his country. He was employed for 41 years for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the Veterans Band for 32 years and was a member of D.A.V.
Alex was a loving father, brother and grandfather, his grandsons were the love of his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Minerva V. Muro; son, Alejandro Valdez Muro; parents, Jesus and Maria Magdalena Muro; brothers, David and Jesus and sister, Argentina Muro.
He is survived by his grandsons who will cherish his memories, Alejandro Ynes, David Jesus and Miguel Angel Muro, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eva Fernandez and Ernestina Rodriguez and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Enormous Thank You to his sister Eva Fernandez for the care that she gave her brother in his time of illness. He loved you Tia Orange.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank his dear friend, Renee Galindo for all her care and help during his illness.
Pallbearers will be Alejandro Muro, David Muro, Miguel Muro, Jesse Galindo, Valentine Colunga and Gabriel Garcia.
Honorary pallbearer is his dear friend, Daniel Carranza.
Visitation will be at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Muro family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019