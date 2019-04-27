|
|
Alena Faith Salomon
- - Alena Faith Salomon, aged 6 days old passed in the arms of her parents surrounded by loved ones on April 20th 2019. Alena is daughter of Ricardo and Jacklyn Salomon, they waited for her birth with joyful expectations, and during her brief visit on earth she was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death with her sister Anastasia Marie Salomon, great grandfather Daniel (Rito) Quinones, great grandmother Christina G. Luera.
Survived by her parents Ricardo and Jacklyn Salomon, brother, Alijah Ray Rito Salomon, twin sister Alivia Rose Salomon; grandparents Rebecca Quinones, Samuel Zapata, Cesar and Sandra Barajas; aunts and uncles, along with numerous cousins.
Services will be held at Saxet Funeral Home 4001 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday April 27, 2019. Viewing at 11am with services starting at 12pm - 1pm followed by funeral at Old Robstown Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her sister.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 27, 2019