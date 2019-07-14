Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Alena Joy Valls

Alena Joy Valls Obituary
Alena Joy Valls

Corpus Christi - Alena Joy Valls, 56, went home to her heavenly Father on Monday, July 11, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter Cassandra Meissner Karnes and husband Braden Karnes, grandsons Bentley and soon to be born Brantley Karnes; numerous brothers and sisters and other family members.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 noon at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019
