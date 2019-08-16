|
|
Alex G. Gonzalez
Haslet - Alex G. Gonzalez, age 42, of Haslet, Texas passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019. Alex was born November 29, 1976 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Alex passed away after a short illness. Alex loved everyone he knew and everyone who knew him loved him. He was well-liked and well-respected by all. Alex was a man without equal. Alex was such a kind, loving, and caring man as all who knew him can relate to. He was an avid sports fan who loved to attend any and all sporting events including Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavericks games. His favorite memories included moments surrounded by family and friends. Alex was the consummate professional when it came to his work. Alex's career as a pawn broker began in Corpus Christi with TIPS Pawn Shop. In 1996 he accepted a position with First Cash Pawn, which took him to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1997. He later moved to the DFW Metroplex where he excelled in his career in a leadership position with the company. All the people who Alex became friends with, also became family. It is through this choice in life that he met his precious wife, Rosa whom he cared for deeply. Sinforosa Espinoza and Alex married on March 30, 2010. They shared each other's lives as one. The love they have for each other could be seen by all.
Alex leaves behind to cherish his memory: His loving, devoted, caring wife Rosa Gonzalez and their faithful furry companion Lexi; Mother and Step-Father, Eva and Jesse Esparza; Father, Gilbert Gonzalez; Mother and Father In-law, Maria Cruz and Dario Espinoza; Brother, Abel and Sandy Gonzalez; Sister, Jessica Esparza and Jacob Duran; Sisters-In-Law, Martina Perez, Octavia Espinoza and Domingo Avila, Clemencia Espinoza and Rodolfo Hernandez, Juana Espinoza Flores and Mauricio Flores; Brothers-In-Law, Jesus Espinoza, Jeronino Espinoza, Ramiro Espinoza Sr. and Elaine Espinoza; 19 nieces, 16 nephews and many cousins. Friends who are family, Rubi and Mike McCollum, Tammy and Rick Maldonado; friends and colleagues.
A rosary service for Alex will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm.
A visitation will occur Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
A funeral service will occur Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 201 Thornhill Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76115.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 16, 2019