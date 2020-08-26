1/1
Alex Michael Torres
Alex Michael Torres

Freeport - Alex Michael Torres, 35, passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1984 in Angleton, Texas to Mike R Torres and Lucia Olivarez.

Alex enjoyed spending time with his friends playing pool and riding his motorcycle, he also loved his 2 fur babies, Emma and Jolene. Alex was a hard working man and extremely talented at his craft and loved creating art in his work. Alex enjoyed being able to work side by side with his father in the family business of A&M floor. Alex and Mike were well known throughout Brazoria and the surrounding counties.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Miguel and Macaria Torres, Sr.; maternal grandmother Yrenia Salinas Olivarez.; brothers; Michael Christopher Torres III, and Joshua Daniel Torres.

He is survived by his mother, Lucia Olivarez (Jesus) Urdialez Jr. of Mathis, Texas and father, Mike Torres Jr. of Clute, Texas. Maternal grandfather Alejandro Olivarez Sr. of Mathis, Texas. His wife Jaime Foreman-Torres of Freeport, Texas.; son Austin Michael Torres of Portland, Texas' sisters; Samantha (Refugio)Munoz of Bay City Texas, Michelle (Antonio) Shaffer of Austin, Texas, stepsister, Vanessa (Raymond) Ramirez of Fort Worth, Texas, stepbrothers; Jacob(Samantha)Watson of Freeport, Texas, Mark (Lillian) Urdialez, and Jesus (Rosemary) Urdialez III of Mathis, Texas. He will be greatly missed by his nephews; Aaron, Dominick, and Diego and niece Olivia. Alex leaves behind many broken hearts, who is going to make us laugh and feel good to be in his presence. Alex never met a stranger; he would give you the shirt on his back if you asked him for it. He was so talented in his trade he created art in his work. He will be missed by all that loved him. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be James Gossett Jr., Victor Solis, David Olivarez, Juan Olivarez, Jacob Watson, Juan Pena, Eloy Torres Jr., Tim "Bags" Bagwell, Tina Krenek, Ralph Garcia, Diego Munoz, and Dominick Aguilar.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be private.

Online condolences can be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
