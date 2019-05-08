|
Alexander P. Downs, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Alexander P. Downs Jr., 87, has completed his journey Monday, May 06, 2019 after his valiant battle with cancer. He has joined his loving wife, Maria Casares Downs, along with his son, Juan Alejandro Downs.
A golden heart has stopped beating, working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove that he only takes the best. He is now with the Lord's arms wrapped around him.
Alexander loved the Lord, his family, and his friends. He took pride in his home and yard. He served as a Soldier in the National Guard of Texas and National Guard of the United States for 10 years.
He was very proud and dedicated to H-E-B Grocery Company, H-E-B Foods Bread Plant Bakery and Warehouse. Alex worked for 44 years.
He was a loving father to son, Ruben (Lydia) Downs of Portland, Texas; five daughters all of Corpus Christi, TX, Diana Downs, Lillian Downs, Lucinda (Guadalupe) Iglesias, Karen Jean (John) Garza, Andrea Jeter; loving Grandpa to 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and loving sibling to his brothers, Guadalupe (Tacha) Garza, Victor (Linda) Torres and sister, Alicia (Juan) Jasso, and Loli Sanchez from Dallas, TX.
Alexander is welcomed in Heaven by his loving parents, Alexander Steven Downs and Andrea Pineda; brother, Leonard Downs, Pedro P. Garza, Mingo P. Garza sister, Mary Lou Downs and son-in-law, Harold Jeter.
A Celebration of Alexander Downs life will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Rd on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Dad's Favorite sayings: "Make Good Decisions" and "Que Dios te Bendiga."
Condolences for the family may be left at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 8, 2019