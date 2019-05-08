Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander P. Downs Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexander P. Downs Jr. Obituary
Alexander P. Downs, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Alexander P. Downs Jr., 87, has completed his journey Monday, May 06, 2019 after his valiant battle with cancer. He has joined his loving wife, Maria Casares Downs, along with his son, Juan Alejandro Downs.

A golden heart has stopped beating, working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove that he only takes the best. He is now with the Lord's arms wrapped around him.

Alexander loved the Lord, his family, and his friends. He took pride in his home and yard. He served as a Soldier in the National Guard of Texas and National Guard of the United States for 10 years.

He was very proud and dedicated to H-E-B Grocery Company, H-E-B Foods Bread Plant Bakery and Warehouse. Alex worked for 44 years.

He was a loving father to son, Ruben (Lydia) Downs of Portland, Texas; five daughters all of Corpus Christi, TX, Diana Downs, Lillian Downs, Lucinda (Guadalupe) Iglesias, Karen Jean (John) Garza, Andrea Jeter; loving Grandpa to 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and loving sibling to his brothers, Guadalupe (Tacha) Garza, Victor (Linda) Torres and sister, Alicia (Juan) Jasso, and Loli Sanchez from Dallas, TX.

Alexander is welcomed in Heaven by his loving parents, Alexander Steven Downs and Andrea Pineda; brother, Leonard Downs, Pedro P. Garza, Mingo P. Garza sister, Mary Lou Downs and son-in-law, Harold Jeter.

A Celebration of Alexander Downs life will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Rd on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Dad's Favorite sayings: "Make Good Decisions" and "Que Dios te Bendiga."

Condolences for the family may be left at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now