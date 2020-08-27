Alfonso RamirezCorpus Christi - Alfonso Ramirez, age 71, passed away July 28, 2020. He had a great love for his wife, children and grandchildren and will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.Alfonso was born on April 19, 1949, to Jesus and Francisca Ramirez in Laredo, Texas. He graduated from Martin High School in 1967. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army and served for 3 years. After returning from serving overseas, he married the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Diana, on July 24, 1971. After their wedding, they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 37 years. After retiring from the Post Office, he worked as a security guard, which he continued to do until his passing.Alfonso was not a man of many words, but his great acts of love for the people around him will leave a lasting impression on those he encountered.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Francisca Ramirez, his brother, Alfredo Ramirez, and his grandson Eric Michael Felix.He is survived by his wife, Diana Ramirez; his daughters, Christina Reyna (who passed away August 14, 2020) and Delfina Hernandez; his son, Alfonso Ramirez Jr., his son-in-law, Gilbert Reyna; his grandchildren Isabella and William Reyna; his siblings, Estella Martinez, Janie Herrera, Arturo (Rosa) Ramirez, Margarita Inocencio, Alicia Ramirez, Yolanda (Heriberto) Herrera, Jesus Ramirez, III; and numerous relatives and friends who he loved dearly.Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens.Having the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers are Alfonso Ramirez Jr., William Reyna, Gilbert Reyna, Jake Valdez, Antonio Lopez III, and Phillip Rodriguez.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary and Funeral Service will be limited to 75 people. Mask are required. A live stream of the rosary and Funeral service will be available for friends and family to view from their home.