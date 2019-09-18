|
Alfred Angelo Pagan
Corpus Christi - Alfred Angelo Pagan, age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1926 to Angelino Pagan and Providencia Ayala Pagan in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii and served in the Army.
He was married to his wife Dora Pagan of 59 years on December 12, 1959. Alfred Pagan was employed by the City of Corpus Christi. Alfred Pagan was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and an all-around friend to whomever he met.
He will always be remembered for his devotion to his family and his church (South Shore Christian), his jokes, story telling, singing, and his love of Whataburger.
Alfred is preceded in death by his parents Angelino and Providencia and his two brothers Jack and James (Jim) Pagan.
Alfred Pagan is survived by wife Dora Pagan, Patty Pagan-Armijo (daughter), Aaron Armijo (grandson), Ashley Armijo (grand-daughter), Everly Grace Armijo (great grand-daughter).
Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment to follow: Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019