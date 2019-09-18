Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Pagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Angelo Pagan


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Angelo Pagan Obituary
Alfred Angelo Pagan

Corpus Christi - Alfred Angelo Pagan, age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1926 to Angelino Pagan and Providencia Ayala Pagan in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii and served in the Army.

He was married to his wife Dora Pagan of 59 years on December 12, 1959. Alfred Pagan was employed by the City of Corpus Christi. Alfred Pagan was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and an all-around friend to whomever he met.

He will always be remembered for his devotion to his family and his church (South Shore Christian), his jokes, story telling, singing, and his love of Whataburger.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents Angelino and Providencia and his two brothers Jack and James (Jim) Pagan.

Alfred Pagan is survived by wife Dora Pagan, Patty Pagan-Armijo (daughter), Aaron Armijo (grandson), Ashley Armijo (grand-daughter), Everly Grace Armijo (great grand-daughter).

Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment to follow: Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now