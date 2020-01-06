|
|
Alfred Earl Shelton
Corpus Christi - Alfred Earl Shelton, age 70, passed away December 29, 2019. Born to the late Floyd and Ella Mae Shelton on April 22, 1949 in Goliad, Texas. A Solomon Coles attendee and a Miller Buc High School graduate, Alfred enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and served his country in Vietnam for two years. Upon departure in 1971 he returned to his home in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Alfred enjoyed family functions in and out of town, keeping the connection with relatives throughout the years. A favorite past time of his was coaching softball and refereeing basketball, keeping active and resonating with his community through the youth. He worked at CCAD for 26 years as an Aircraft Mechanic as a fellow union member up until his retirement. Alfred has been an active member for St. John Baptist Church for many years, serving on the usher board always manning his post, with a pocket full of mints and a peace of mind to share with anyone who he encountered.
A few other activities Alfred loved to engage in were watching action movies and his westerns, rooting for most Texas sport teams, and lighting his cast iron pit up to barbecue for family and friends. Taking pride in his barbecuing, Alfred was best known for his fall off the bone ribs and savory homemade sauce.
His smile always seemed to light up the room. He will be missed in this world.
He leaves to celebrate his life his wife of 17 years Ana Shelton.
Children: Jeni Solano (Austin, Texas) Bryan Shelton (San Antonio, Texas) Sergio Solano Jr. (Denise) (San Antonio, Texas) Taniesa Fisher (Shreveport, Louisiana), 8 Grandchildren; Matthew Dupree, Darian Mosley, David Vela, Breanna Vela, Deja Fisher, Kayla Taylor, Christian Fisher, Khrystian Shelton; 2 Great Grandchildren: Penelope Vela, A'rahya Brielle.
He is survived by 2 sisters Edna Smith (Corpus Christi, Texas) Bobbie Jean Williams (Houston, Texas) and a host of relatives.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church, followed by a full Military Honors inurnment at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020