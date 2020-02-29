|
Alfred Galloway
Corpus Christi - Alfred Galloway, 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2020. Alfred was born January 19, 1934; in Austwell, Texas; to the parentage of Andrew and Ada Mae Galloway.
At an early age Alfred and His Family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas; where he attended school and received His Education at Solomon M. Coles. Upon completion of school Alfred enlisted in The United States Military where He served in The Army. While in the army he was awarded the Purple Heart of Bravery. Alfred was Honorably Discharged from duty on September 17, 1957. Alfred was employed as a Truck Driver For Alamo and later Merchant Transport Company, where he retired.
He was a dear friend to those who knew him. A loving father to his children, and a devoted Husband. Alfred is preceded in death by His Parents, His Grandson-Craig Henderson; His Six Brothers, and Four Sisters.
Left to Cherish Fond Memories Are: His Loving Wife-Maxine; His Daughters-Retta (Kahn) Brown, Gloria Henderson, Ivy (Dana) Powers, and Billie Henderson; His Heart-Kahretta Brown; His Sister-Dorothy M. Plummer; Along with Four Grandchildren-Chelsea, Chasydi, Quintin, and Quincy; Four Great Grandchildren-Craig, Alyssa, and Quaylin; Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
Quiet Time will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020; in The Memorial Chapel of Galloway's Eternal Rest from 5 O'Clock til 8 O'Clock that evening.
Family and Friends will gather on Wednesday, March 4, 2020; at 11:30 AM in The Memorial Chapel. A Formal Procession to The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will leave the Funeral Home for a 1 O'Clock Graveside Service in which Alfred will take His Earthly Rest.
Special Thanks to Nurses On Wheels Hospice For The Great Care Which was given to Alfred in his last days.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020