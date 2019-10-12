|
Alfred Mandel, Jr.
Alice, TX - Alfred Mandel, Jr., age 65, was born on December 20, 1953 in Alice, Texas and passed away on October 10, 2019 in a San Antonio hospital.
Alfred Mandel was the first of six sons born to Alfred and Connie Mandel. He was the strongest and the fastest of all of the brothers, after being born prematurely and so small that he fit in a shoebox.
He grew up in Corpus Christi with his brothers and excelled in all sports, (football, baseball, and track). He was the South Park Junior High Athlete of the Year in 9th grade. He played many years of summer league baseball and was a dominant All-Star pitcher every year, throwing many no-hitters. He was a starting safety as a sophomore and a starting pitcher as a junior and senior for Carroll High School and helped them advance to the final four during his senior year. Al also played baseball at Bee County Junior College and Semi-Pro baseball for Taylor Brothers teams that advanced to the nationals.
He worked as an electrician in Denver and many years at the Coastal States Refinery. He retired and moved back to the Mandel Ranch in Alice, Texas. He worked as the Ranch Foreman for many years, taking care of cattle and hunting operations. He was a master carpenter, building many barns, cabins, ranch houses, skinning sheds, corrals and deer blinds, all of which will last for many, many years. He also obtained his U. S. Merchant Mariner Coast Guard captain's license and started Skyfish Saltwater Fishing Guide Service. He loved to fish and could be found many mornings wading in Corpus Christi bay with his good friend Paul Houston, or surf fishing with his friend Mike Miller. He also loved to hunt with his dad and brothers and friends, Tudy Gonzalez and Mario Saenz. He was a very savvy deer hunter and was known by family for always harvesting the biggest, most mature bucks, and having the most luxurious deer blinds.
Al was a GREAT big brother that we always looked up to. Al's number one love was the bond he had with his five brothers. He also loved very much his nieces and nephews, and all of them will tell you that they were his favorite. He especially loved his great-nephew, Sabastian, and his great-niece, Gianna, who would visit him at home and when he was ill.
Al fought a strong, brave battle with a rare blood disorder and will always be a great example of God first, family second, and a man's word is sacred.
Al was preceded in death by his best friends - his brother James Conrad and his friends, Arturo Gonzalez and Dr. Mario Jimenez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory and kindness his parents, Alfred and Connie Mandel; his brothers, Bobby (Cristina), Rick (Carol), Gary (Dolly), and Mark (Mari); his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Mandel, James Jr. (Whitney) Mandel, Austin Mandel, Louie Mandel, Ruben Mandel, Sebastian Mandel, Alana Mandel, Joseph Mandel, Daunte Mandel, Ariel Mandel, Marisa (Manny) Maldonado, Giancarlo, Giuliana, Gabriella, Gianluke, Marlene (Priscilla) Mandel, Brian, Blaise, Mariah Mandel (Tracy), Markie (Jose) Trevino, Josiah, and many cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the medical staff at Christus Spohn Hospital-Alice, Christus Spohn-Corpus Christi, Post-Acute Medical-Corpus Christi, Methodist Hospital San Antonio, and Vitas Hospice of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019