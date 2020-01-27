Resources
Alfred Richard Young, 81, passed away January 26, 2020. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and U.S.Army. Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Albert Young and Paula Naranjo Young. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all who knew and loved him. Public visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'B' with Mark A. Fuentes, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow with Military honors at the Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery.
