Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Alfred Richard Young Obituary
Alfred Richard Young

Alfred Richard Young passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 81.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and U.S.Army.

Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Albert Young and Paula Naranjo Young.

He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughters, Dyann Young, Denise Knapp, Doreen Shepherd, grandchildren, Sydney Young Cantu, Wesley Adam Knapp, Tanner Williams, Forrest Carver (Erica) Shepherd, great grandson, Brayden Young Wilson.

Public visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel 'B' with Mark A. Fuentes, Sr., officiating the Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
