Alfredo B. Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Alfredo B. Gonzalez passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on February 8, 2020 at the age of 97 and joined his Lord & Savior. He was born on March 17,1922 in San Carlos, Mexico to Guadalupe & Antonio Becerra Gonzalez. He's now reunited with his beloved wife of 72 years Sara Gonzalez, as being apart from her for 7 months was too much for him to bear.
Alfredo married the love of his life whom he fell in love with at first sight while they were both, by the Grace of God, walking down the same railroad tracks in Harlingen, TX. They married shortly thereafter on April 15, 1947. He loved his God, his wife, and his family with all his soul. They were blessed with 11 children, 26 grandchildren, 58 great grand-children, and 12 great-great grandchildren. Five generations which he loved dearly.
Alfredo left behind a mighty Christian legacy for his family. In 1955, Alfredo and his wife Sara were one of the founding members of Primera Asamblea De Dios in Corpus Christi, where he was a member for 65 years. He was a butcher by trade and took great pride in his work- so his family always had the best cuts of meat available! He retired from Moody's and spent the past 35 years with Sara-the love of his life at home. Alfredo was also a great cook and according to him-he taught our Mother how to cook his favorite meal of Carne picado & papas.
We take comfort in Matthew 25:11 "Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thous hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord." He is now rejoicing in Heaven with Sara, his beloved wife and Amor Eterno, sons, Ruben and Sammy, oldest grandchild Ruben Longoria Jr., and his parents. Alfredo leaves behind to cherish his memories his 9 children, Mary Esther Mongold (Lanny), Santos Sanchez (Leonard), Antonia Vasquez (Manuel), Ruth Patterson (Ronald), Alfredo Jr. (Hortencia), David (Amelia), Yolanda Gonzalez, Sara Chapa, Joel (Diane). And, his mighty legacy of 5 generations and many extended family members.
A Heartfelt thanks to his daughters, Mary Esther, Ruth, Sara and his grand-daughter Marissa Ann Gonzalez for Always making time these past few years to lovingly care for him and his wife Sara. Thank you for always showing your love and making their lives comfortable so that they could remain in their home, as was their wish.
The family would like to give special thanks to Pastor Robert Saenz of Primera Asamblea de Dios for his prayers and home visits. Special thanks to his providers, Maria Tovar and Albert Merino who went above and beyond their duties. And, the loving care by the nurses-Jennifer Gonzales RN & Nora Sanchez RN with Del Cielo Hospice. They were all a true blessing to our Father, and we will forever be grateful to them.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Primera Asamblea De Dios Church, 402 Cheyenne St. CC, TX with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 7pm. Family will reconvene at 2pm Saturday February 15th at Primera Asamblea De Dios Church for the funeral service. Then burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 3PM.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020