Alfredo Cantu Flores
Corpus Christi - Alfredo Cantu Flores born on July 14, 1933 in Pharr, Texas, passed away on Monday May 25, 2020. Alfredo was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church for 55 years where he served as church usher for 45 +years. Alfredo served in the United States Army where he was Honorably Discharged on December 15, 1955 Alfredo retired from the Corpus Christi Fire Department after 32 years of service. He is preceded in death by his father Federico Flores; mother Cruz Cantu; his lovely wife of 56 years Hortencia Botello Flores; his brothers, Polo Flores, Federico Flores, Jr., Rodolfo Flores, and his granddaughter Nicole Grace Flores.
He is survived by his daughters Mary Ann (Clemente) Flores; Debbie Flores (Thomas) Dunn; son Alfredo (Nora) Flores Jr.; sister Minerva Silva; grandchildren Stephanie J. Wallace-Diedrich; Mallory A. Flores; Eric A. Flores; Hannah V. Wallace; Nicholas Dunn; Hudson Dunn; Thomas E. Dunn, III; Jillian Dunn and Kathryn D. Heltzel and great-granddaughter Ava M. Hinojosa and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church with interment to follow at the Seaside Memorial Park. Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the services will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers from JMJ Assisted Living and The Elan Memory Care Unit for their compassionate and heartfelt care of their father.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020