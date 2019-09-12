|
Alfredo Dominguez Morin
Robstown - Alfredo Dominguez Morin, 89, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 10, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1930 in San Patricio County, Texas to Amalio and Sara Dominguez Morin. Alfredo loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a Certified Master Mechanic who always loved to tinker with cars even after retirement. Alfredo was Catholic, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Eucharistic Minister of 38 years, and a former School Board President of Holy Family Catholic School. He loved sports and the Cowboys. He was a huge fan of boxing and often went to matches with his dear friend, Mr. Luis Munoz of KUNO Radio where he was a sound board engineer of the KUNO Mobile Unit. Alfredo passed away peacefully with his wife by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Belen Morin-Lopez.
Alfredo is survived by his loving wife of sixty six years, Beatrice Cuellar Morin; his children Alfred (Cindy) Morin, Andrew (Arsilia) Morin, Alvin (Yolanda) Morin, Annette (Joe Richardson) Morin, and Arnold (Debra) Morin; and his brothers, Gilbert (Hilda) Morin and Noe Morin. He was loved and adored by his eight grandchildren, Nicole, Joshua, Austin (Alfred), Justin, Kimberly (Andy), Megan (Alvin), Jordan, Victoria (Arnold) and numerous other relatives and friends.
Our family would like to express tremendous gratitude to our father's caregiver, Oralia Garza (Lala) for attending to Alfredo and Beatrice Morin.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 12, 2019