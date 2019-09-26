Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Resources
Alfredo G. Medina


1941 - 2019
Alfredo G. Medina Obituary
Alfredo G. Medina

Corpus Christi - Alfredo G. Medina, 78, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 1, 1941 to Manuel and Tiodosa Medina in Corpus Christi, TX.

Alfredo worked and retired from Fulton Construction and retired from Carpenters Local Union. He was a very caring and loving husband, father, brother, nephew, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Alfredo loved to work on his cars, trucks and his house since his retirement. He also loved to go fishing, drinking, dancing and bbqueing. He enjoyed joking around and scaring people just to get a laugh.

Alfredo is preceded in death by his mother, Tiodosa; father, Manuel; numerous siblings and his daughter, Nora J. Garza.

Alfredo leaves his legacy and memories to be cherished by his loving wife, Irene R. Medina of 59 years of marriage; children, Norma Bebout, Virginia (Mark) Jones, Larry (Krysabel) Martinez and Jose (Ruthy) Medina; grandchildren, Irene (David) Salazar, Sheena Bebout, Jennifer Bebout, Brianna Garza, Natalie (Veronica) Garza; Angela and Angel Jones.

He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Tristan, Angelica and Adrianna Medina, James Hinojosa, Sylas Martinez, Ambrell Reyes, Rozlen Garza, Destiny, Divinity and David Jr. Salazar.

Pallbearers will be Larry Martinez, Jose "Joey" Medina, Jessie Salazar, Steven Olvera, Javier Rodriguez and Danny Newman.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm with a Chapel service to follow at 2:00 pm and interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019
