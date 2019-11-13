|
|
Alfredo Gomez
Robstown - Alfredo Gomez, 82, was welcomed with open arms by our Lord and Savior on November 09, 2019. He was born on August 08, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to Evaristo and Guadalupe Martinez Gomez. He proudly served our country in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Ora Lee Gomez; and his brother, Jose Gomez.
He is survived by his wife, Seferina Gomez; his children, June Gomez and Alfredo E. Gomez; one brother, Robert Gomez; his sister, Ofelia (Luis) Hernandez. He was also loved and adored by his three grandchildren, Ariel Gomez (Martin Gracia III), Darlena (Joseph) Guerrero, Rian Gomez, one great-grandson, Joshua Guerrero as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 & Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019