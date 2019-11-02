|
Alfredo "Al" Longoria, Jr.
Corpus Christi - It is with enormous sadness that the family of Alfredo "Al" Longoria, Jr. announces his death on Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. After a short illness, Al died peacefully at home at the age of 80. An Air Force veteran, Al deeply loved his wife, his family and friends, and worked tirelessly throughout our community to make Corpus Christi a better place. He leaves us now to join his eldest son Alfred Joe Longoria in heaven.
Born to Alfredo Sr. and Maria (Rodriguez) Longoria on July 19, 1939 Al graduated an always proud Roy Miller Buccaneer in 1958 . He ran track for the Battlin' Bucs and it was here in high school that he began his training in sheet metal fabrication. However, Alfredo would tell you that his most important introduction at Roy Miller was meeting Betty Jean Cortez.
Al married Betty Jean (Cortez) Longoria on November 22, 1959 at Sacred Heart Church in Corpus Christi. This November 22 would have been the couples' 60th wedding anniversary. After a honeymoon trip to San Antonio and a $9.00 a night stay at the historical Gunter Hotel, Al enlisted in the United States Air Force. Proudly serving his country, Al was initially stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana where they welcomed their first son, Alfred Joe Longoria. He completed his tour of duty overseas in Germany.
Honorably discharged, Al, Betty Jean and newborn son "Joey" returned home to Corpus Christi and family. Three more sons were soon born to the marriage: Michael David , Stephen Ray and Paul Anthony Longoria.
A respected local businessman, Al opened L & M Metal Fabricators and Roofing Inc., in 1976. Over the course of almost 30 years Al and Betty Jean owned and operated L & M Metal Fabricators and A-1 Fire and Safety Company. He retired in 2005.
An active participant of his community, Al served as a Trustee on the Tuloso - Midway School Board, and long time memberships in the West Side Rotary Club and Corpus Christi's Bucaraders. An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping and golf, Al also assisted with his sons' Boy Scout Troop 18 and coached many youth baseball teams at Westside and Oil Belt Little Leagues. Additionally, Al and Betty Jean are members of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Al is predeceased by his eldest son Alfred Joe Longoria, his parents and in-laws: Joe and Palmira Cortez and his sisters: Lydia Longoria (decd 1933) and Nina Medina and Zulema Cepeda and brother in law Raul Flores.
Al is survived by his wife Betty Jean and their three sons: Michael David (Yolanda), Stephen Ray (Tracy) and Paul Anthony (Alisia) and daughter in law Rebecca Longoria; his brothers: the Honorable Judge Jose Longoria (Irene) and Ray Longoria (Mary); sisters in law: Alma Flores, Mary Alice Barr (Gary), Yolanda Browne (Robert); brothers in law: Johnny Cortez (Pat), Michael Cortez (Suzy), Valentino Medina and Joe Cepeda.
Al was a doting grandfather who loved attending his grand childrens' athletic contests and scholastic events. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Gabe and Tyler (Naomi) Poole, Erica, Ashley, Lauren, Isabella, Stephen Hudson, Ryan and Jaxon Longoria and great grandchildren Ethan Longoria and Alexander and Nathaniel Poole.
Family will begin receiving visitors at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 4 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church 3502 Saratoga Blvd. recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12 p.m. with a Funeral Mass celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH 37 Access Rd
The Longoria family want to greatly thank for their kind words and comfort Father Bob Dunn and the Nurses on Wheels Inc. The family would also extend their greatest appreciations and thanks to all of Al's friends, buddies and pals.
Pallbearers are Ray Longoria, Armando Chapa, Edward Farias, Stephen Hudson Longoria, Gasper Mir III, Philip Benavides, Kyle Nichols and Darron Anderson.
In lieu of flowers the Longoria family ask that any donations be made to the Buccaneer Commission Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 30404, Corpus Christi, Texas Texas 78463. (361) 882 - 3242
GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019