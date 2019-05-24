Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfredo Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfredo W. Guajardo


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfredo W. Guajardo Obituary
Alfredo W. Guajardo

Corpus Christi - Alfredo W. Guajardo, age 63, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1956 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Bernardo and Elisa Guajardo. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend whom will be missed by all of his family and friends.

He went home to our Lord Jesus Christ to reunite with his parents and his eldest son Christopher Lee.

He is survived by his wife Ancira Guajardo; his son, Michael J. Guajardo; his daughter, Stephanie C. Guajardo; his siblings, Gloria Guajardo, Juan Bernardo Guajardo, Maria Elena (Richard) Garza, Criselda (Eloyd) Coronado, David Guajardo and Daniel Guajardo; two grandchildren, Chistopher and Cassie Benavides and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now