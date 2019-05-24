|
Alfredo W. Guajardo
Corpus Christi - Alfredo W. Guajardo, age 63, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1956 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Bernardo and Elisa Guajardo. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend whom will be missed by all of his family and friends.
He went home to our Lord Jesus Christ to reunite with his parents and his eldest son Christopher Lee.
He is survived by his wife Ancira Guajardo; his son, Michael J. Guajardo; his daughter, Stephanie C. Guajardo; his siblings, Gloria Guajardo, Juan Bernardo Guajardo, Maria Elena (Richard) Garza, Criselda (Eloyd) Coronado, David Guajardo and Daniel Guajardo; two grandchildren, Chistopher and Cassie Benavides and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 24, 2019