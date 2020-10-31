Alice Fabela Espericueta
Corpus Christi - In the evening hours of October 22, 2020, Alice Fabela Espericueta passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 70. She was born August 7, 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was one of nine children born to Louis and Guadalupe Fabela. Alice grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from WB Ray High School in 1969. Alice had a long career at Christus Spohn Hospital. In 2013 after 42 years of service, she retired as a buyer in the purchasing department.
Alice married her doting husband Manuel Espericueta, Sr. on July 30, 1988. For 33 years, they enjoyed the outdoors, spending countless hours working in the yard; she loved being Manuel's "helper" on carpentry and painting home projects. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. She enjoyed attending church every weekend, listening to Christian and elevator music, FaceTiming her grandchildren, chatting and drinking an occasional glass of wine with her beloved sisters, attending the movie and community theatre, tending to her garden, walking and bicycle riding in the neighborhood or at the local gym, and shopping at antique/estate sales. Alice always had a keen sense for fashion. She took pride in matching her costume jewelry or scarfs with her outfits, handbags and shoes. She adored her children Nathan and Elaine. She was very proud of them. She was a Godly woman, a great listener and gave the best advice. With such a personable nature, she brought joy and laughter to anyone she encountered. She was very witty with a great sense of humor. She was such a special soul who is now rejoicing with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
Alice is preceded in death by her beloved and devoted parents Louis and Guadalupe Fabela and her precious brother Louis Fabela, Jr.
She is survived by her children Nathan (Jenny) Diaz and Alice "Elaine" (Ben) Soto; step-son Manuel, Jr. (Linda) Espericueta; six grandchildren Johanna and Dayne Diaz, Eric and Mark Soto, Leslie and Lindsey Espericueta; her siblings America (Ray) Perez, Elida Gutierrez, Minerva (Jacob) Carrales, Eva Fabela, Yolanda Fabela, Julie (Joe) Garcia, Danny (Belinda) Fabela and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Alice Espericueta's life and memory will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Friday, Nov 6, 2020 with a reception to follow. Due to COVID-19 the chapel seating is limited to 65 persons. To help minimize the spread of the virus there will be a live stream of the service available at: www.seasidefuneral.com
for those who cannot attend.