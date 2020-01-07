|
|
Alice G. Andrews
Austin - Alice G. Andrews, 88, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born January 25, 1931 to Edwin and Elizabeth Genthe in Houston, Texas. She graduated from high school in Houston and upon graduation became the Secretary to the Comptroller of Conoco Oil Company. Alice met Ralf E. Andrews in January 1957 on a blind date, and married him 3 months later. After marriage Alice and Ralf decided they wanted a large family so Alice left her job. Alice and Ralf had 5 children and wanted each of them to finish college, which all did. Once the children had grown, Alice returned to her love of music. Alice taught piano and music theory in their home for 20 years. She loved children, music, and teaching. Alice became the President of the Corpus Christi Music Teachers Association and was a member of multiple professional music teachers associations including The American College of Musicians Association and the National Piano Guild. However, her true love was her family. Alice and Ralf were lucky to have celebrated 51 years of love and laughter together in 2008. Alice was quick witted, kind and caring of others to the end.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Elizabeth Genthe, her beloved husband of 51 years, Ralf Edward Andrews, and a son Joel David. Left to cherish her memories are Mark (Aileen), Johnny (Veronica), Susan (Heidi Clark), Paul (Brian Dix), daughter Sara (Jason Schultz) and six grandchildren: Joshua Andrews (Caroline), Jeremy Andrews (Laura Lee) parents of great granddaughter Addison Andrews, Blake and Kristin Andrews, Alec and Laurel Kate Schultz.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8th from 5:00-7:00 at Seaside Funeral Home. A funeral will be held Thursday, January 9th at 1:00pm at Church of the Good Shepherd located at 700 S. Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.
Alice's passion for classical music was matched only by her lifelong love of reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NPR affiliate, KEDT at 3205 S. Staples, Corpus Christi Texas 78411 or Reading is Fundamental at 750 First Street NE Suite 920, Washington DC 20002.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020