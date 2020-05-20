Services
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
Viewing
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery
Alice Irene Mercer Karr Obituary
Alice Irene Mercer Karr

Cresson - Alice Irene Mercer Karr went Home to the Lord on Sunday, May 17th, 2020.

Alice was born in Laredo on April 21, 1935. She married Don E. Karr on June 16, 1956 and followed Don, and the Army, for twenty-six years. They retired to Bandera, TX and eventually Harlingen, TX.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved sharing her love for travel with her family. She was a dedicated member of MOAA for twenty years and worked tirelessly to help Service members maintain their benefits. With the Granbury, TX chapter, she was a strong supporter of the Field of Flags program and enjoyed the camaraderie of the MOAA members and community.

Left to cherish and love Alice are her two daughters: Donna Karr Floyd (Robert Floyd) and Linda Karr Chisholm (John Scott Chisholm); three grandchildren: Amanda Jekel Petrovic (Daniel Petrovic), Catherine Jekel Ronderos (David Ronderos), and Stephen Everett Chisholm; and several nieces and nephews.

Alice is preceded in death by Don, her parents, and her brothers and sisters.

"I go straight to Heaven - for I believe in God and his son, Jesus" John 5:24

In her own words, "Bye!"

A viewing will be at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX on Saturday, May 23rd 10am - 1:30pm. A graveside service will be held at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Gideons International Bible or Granbury, Texas MOAA Field of Flags (sponsored by rally - project.com - 817-770-0425).

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020
