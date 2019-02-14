|
Alice Jenell Richter
Corpus Christi, TX
Jenell was born on June 26, 1938 in Floresville, TX to Travis and Alice Hayden. She passed from this world on February 11, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. On October 5, 1957, Jenell married the love of her life, Roy Richter. That love lasted almost sixty years before Roy passed in February of 2017. Jenell is survived by their children; Roy, Kathy (Ricky), Ed (Cathy), and a wagon load of grand and great grandchildren. Jenell is also survived by her siblings Travis, Paul and Carolyn plus numerous other members of our extended family including her best friend of over forty years Nathalie Lemley. Jenell was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents, her sister Marjon, and her grandson Colby. We would especially like to thank our Aunt Kay, who is always there when we need her most. Kay you are truly an angel. Jenell touched many lives and we would like to say thank you to all of you who have reached out in comfort to our family.
The Rosary will be recited Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church with Father Jaison Mathew as Celebrant. Graveside services will be private.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 14, 2019