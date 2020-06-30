Alice Marina Rivera Klemp
Corpus Christi - Alice M. Rivera Klemp, age 72, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Miguel D. and Olivia M. Rivera.
Alice was married to the love of her life Robert for 33 years, together they had six children. Alice was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and cousin. She will always be remembered for the devotion she had to her family. Alice enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends.
Alice was employed by the police department as a witness coordinator and had her office at the Nueces County Court House for 23 years. After retirement, she traveled, was a member of the Red Hat Club, attended prayer and bible study group and was an active member of the Bridgeway Church.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Oscar Rivera and brother-in-law Richard A. Reyna. Alice is survived by her husband Robert; children: Belinda (James) Sanchez of San Antonio, TX; Cynthia (David) Dupuis of Orangefield, TX; Phillip (Jennifer) Bayarena of Ridgecrest, California; Leslie (Chris) Kethan of Kingwood, TX; Stephanie and Ericka Klemp of Corpus Christi, TX; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Mike Rivera of Victoria, TX and Mario Rivera of Sugarland, TX; one sister Rosie Reyna of Corpus Christ, TX. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 65 people can be in attendance, masks will be required for those who wish to attend. To view a live stream of the service please visit Alice's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Ryan Reyna, Serena and Dante Rivera, Skylar and Victoria Sanchez and Hannah and Justin Dupuis. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers: Mike and Mario Rivera.
Corpus Christi - Alice M. Rivera Klemp, age 72, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Miguel D. and Olivia M. Rivera.
Alice was married to the love of her life Robert for 33 years, together they had six children. Alice was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and cousin. She will always be remembered for the devotion she had to her family. Alice enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends.
Alice was employed by the police department as a witness coordinator and had her office at the Nueces County Court House for 23 years. After retirement, she traveled, was a member of the Red Hat Club, attended prayer and bible study group and was an active member of the Bridgeway Church.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Oscar Rivera and brother-in-law Richard A. Reyna. Alice is survived by her husband Robert; children: Belinda (James) Sanchez of San Antonio, TX; Cynthia (David) Dupuis of Orangefield, TX; Phillip (Jennifer) Bayarena of Ridgecrest, California; Leslie (Chris) Kethan of Kingwood, TX; Stephanie and Ericka Klemp of Corpus Christi, TX; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Mike Rivera of Victoria, TX and Mario Rivera of Sugarland, TX; one sister Rosie Reyna of Corpus Christ, TX. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 65 people can be in attendance, masks will be required for those who wish to attend. To view a live stream of the service please visit Alice's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Ryan Reyna, Serena and Dante Rivera, Skylar and Victoria Sanchez and Hannah and Justin Dupuis. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers: Mike and Mario Rivera.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.