|
|
Alice Vivian Murphy
Corpus Christi -
Alice Vivian Murphy, age 83, passed away on September 9, 2019. Alice had a long career with Federal Civil Service and ended her career as the Office Manager of the Avionics Lab at Wright-Patterson AFB. Alice married John A. Smith Jr. and they had one child, John A. Smith III.
Alice is survived by her son, John A. Smith III, daughter-in-law, Jean E. Smith, and two grandchildren, Cameron Smith and Julian Smith. Alice married Thomas Murphy, who pre-deceased her, and she is survived by Tom's five children, Leann Gwyn, Mike Murphy (Violet), Dan Murphy (Katie), Tom Murphy (Kelly), and John Murphy. Alice is also survived by Tom's grandchildren, Donnie, Christina, Patrick, Gavin, August, and Guinness, and preceded in death by Shelby.
Alice moved to Corpus Christi from Ohio to be near her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Alice was active in New Neighbors League, enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends, and loved taking care of her plants, or telling her son how he should take care of the plants. She enjoyed antiquing with Emma Stockwell, Jean's mother, and was active in her Antique Club. She will always be remembered as a fiery, outgoing individual, not reluctant to share her opinions.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Church, 433 Trojan, Port Aransas, Texas, on October 4 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Trinity by the Sea disaster relief fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019