Alicia Alvarado
Alicia Alvarado

Corpus Christi - Alicia was called to Heaven on September 16, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Alicia enjoyed dancing with her husband, spending time with her loved ones and building puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Alicia is survived by her husband, Luis Alvarado Jr., children, Andy (Sylvia) Zamora, Delia (Jesse) Gonzalez, Sue Daniel (Billy), Luis Alvarado III

and Anselmo (Maria) Alvarado; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Family would like to give special thanks to Alicia's longtime providers, Emma Vasquez, Diana Villarreal, Valerie Lewis, Irma Ramirez and medical staff at Doctor's Regional Hospital.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel (formerly Cage Mills), 4901 Everhart Rd. at 8:00 a.m. with a Holy

Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
08:00 AM
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
SEP
25
Rosary
08:30 AM
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
SEP
25
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
