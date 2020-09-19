Alicia Alvarado

Alicia AlvaradoCorpus Christi - Alicia was called to Heaven on September 16, 2020.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Alicia enjoyed dancing with her husband, spending time with her loved ones and building puzzles.She was preceded in death by her parents.Alicia is survived by her husband, Luis Alvarado Jr., children, Andy (Sylvia) Zamora, Delia (Jesse) Gonzalez, Sue Daniel (Billy), Luis Alvarado IIIand Anselmo (Maria) Alvarado; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.Family would like to give special thanks to Alicia's longtime providers, Emma Vasquez, Diana Villarreal, Valerie Lewis, Irma Ramirez and medical staff at Doctor's Regional Hospital.Family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel (formerly Cage Mills), 4901 Everhart Rd. at 8:00 a.m. with a HolyRosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m.Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.