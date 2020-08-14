Alicia (Licha) Cantu



Alicia (Licha) Cantu went to be with the Lord July 31st 2020 at the age of 59. She was born on October 11th 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Gregorio Cantu and Anabelle DeLaPass.



Her stern but fun personality is what we all loved the most. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and walked with the Lord throughout all her years here on earth.



We are deeply saddened as her unexpected death has impacted us tremendously. She will forever be deeply missed.



She is preceded in death by both her parents, Gregorio Cantu, Anabelle DeLaPass and her grandchild Luciano Gregorio Cantu. Where they are once again reunited in the kingdom of God.



She is survived by her life partner, Gumaro Garza, 2 children, Gregorio Cantu, Raul (Marina) Cantu Garza. Grandchildren Alyx, Renzo and Rina Garza. Step grandchildren Azul and Abran Aranda and numerous family and friends.



Psalm 73:26



"My flesh and heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store