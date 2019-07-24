|
Alicia G. Salinas
Corpus Christi - Alicia G. Salinas, former Director of the Alice Public Library, died on June 30, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital surrounded by members of her family.
Her career at the Alice Public Library spanned over four decades of service beginning in 1967 when the Library first opened on Third Street. Alicia was dedicated to professionalism in all aspects of public library work culminating in her appointment as Library Director from 1975-2011. She was instrumental in securing several grants to automate the library and expand its collections and services. The library was renamed the Alicia Salinas City of Alice Public Library in her honor before her retirement. She was dedicated to promoting literacy in the community and was also an active member of Catholic Daughters of America.
Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Fidelio G. Salinas; parents, Jesus and Juanita Garcia; brother, Edmundo Garcia; a beloved cousin, Otila S. Garcia; and son-in-law, David B. Holtkamp. She is survived by her four children: Alma (Tom) Garcia, Irma S. Holtkamp, Fidelio Salinas, Jr. and Hector (Tabitha) Salinas, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A memorial prayer service remembering Alicia's life and contributions to her community will be held at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice, Texas on August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a in the name of Alicia G. Salinas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 24, 2019