1/1
Alicia H. Recio
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alicia H. Recio

Corpus Christi - Alicia H. Recio, age 93, passed away August 24, 2020. She was born November 26, 1926 to Maria Alarcon in Corpus Christi, Texas. The majority of her life she was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a strong, quite, and joyful woman. Her great-grandchildren called her "super-buela" and as well her baby girl "Licha" called her MAMA. Every morning she got up and said "Thank You, Jesus for this day." Her God and her family were the most important joys in her life and to the very end. She loved to dance… even with her walker or in her wheelchair. She loved tending to her rose bushes and was always overjoyed when her kids brought her roses. The joy of the Lord was with her to the very end and is with her still today with Our Lord in heaven.

Alicia is preceded in death by her mother Maria Alarcon Tamez and her husband, Ramon S. Recio.

She is survived by her eleven children; Carmen Fuentes, Reymundo Fuentes, Mary M. Fuentes de Trevino (Roberto), Rosa Irma Reyes (Reynaldo), Himelda Gutierrez (Robert Duran), Joe Recio (Blanca), Esperanza (Betty) Recio (Alex Soliz), Robert Recio (Minerva), David Recio, Alicia (Licha) Salazar (Jorge), and Johnny Ray Recio; three brothers, Gonzalo Tamez, Jr., Ray Tamez, and Robert Tamez; one sister, Yolanda Lozano; countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

To the very end, Alicia was cared for 24-7 for years by her youngest daughter, Licha and her son-in-law, Jorge Salazar. The remaining children will be forever grateful for their loving care and attention.

Pallbearers are Frank Mungia, Nathaniel Acosta, Jose Ramon Recio, Johnny Ray Recio, Rocky Rey Recio, Ruben Recio, Robert Recio, Jr., and Reynaldo Reyes.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 11:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Services that same day. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memory Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Rosary
11:30 AM
Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corpus Christi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved