Alicia H. RecioCorpus Christi - Alicia H. Recio, age 93, passed away August 24, 2020. She was born November 26, 1926 to Maria Alarcon in Corpus Christi, Texas. The majority of her life she was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a strong, quite, and joyful woman. Her great-grandchildren called her "super-buela" and as well her baby girl "Licha" called her MAMA. Every morning she got up and said "Thank You, Jesus for this day." Her God and her family were the most important joys in her life and to the very end. She loved to dance… even with her walker or in her wheelchair. She loved tending to her rose bushes and was always overjoyed when her kids brought her roses. The joy of the Lord was with her to the very end and is with her still today with Our Lord in heaven.Alicia is preceded in death by her mother Maria Alarcon Tamez and her husband, Ramon S. Recio.She is survived by her eleven children; Carmen Fuentes, Reymundo Fuentes, Mary M. Fuentes de Trevino (Roberto), Rosa Irma Reyes (Reynaldo), Himelda Gutierrez (Robert Duran), Joe Recio (Blanca), Esperanza (Betty) Recio (Alex Soliz), Robert Recio (Minerva), David Recio, Alicia (Licha) Salazar (Jorge), and Johnny Ray Recio; three brothers, Gonzalo Tamez, Jr., Ray Tamez, and Robert Tamez; one sister, Yolanda Lozano; countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.To the very end, Alicia was cared for 24-7 for years by her youngest daughter, Licha and her son-in-law, Jorge Salazar. The remaining children will be forever grateful for their loving care and attention.Pallbearers are Frank Mungia, Nathaniel Acosta, Jose Ramon Recio, Johnny Ray Recio, Rocky Rey Recio, Ruben Recio, Robert Recio, Jr., and Reynaldo Reyes.Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 11:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Services that same day. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memory Park.