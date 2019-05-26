|
Alicia "Mary Alice" Martinez
Corpus Christi - Alicia "Mary Alice" Martinez, age 76, went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was born on August 22, 1942 in Kingsville, Texas to Prajedes and Elisa C. Rodriguez. She graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1961 and was very proud to be a Carroll Tiger. She worked as a seamstress up until her retirement. In 1989, she graduated from Bible School and was an ordained minister, during which she also served as President of the Women's Aglow Ministry. She was an active Board Member of The Gulf Coast Council of La Raza for over 35 years up until her passing. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and confidante. She is preceded in death by both her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.
She is survived by her son, Pedro Rodriguez; her 4 daughters, Teresa Rodriguez, Elizabeth Saldana; Becky Palacios, Jeanette Pulido; 2 brothers, Augustine Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez (Lisa), 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019