Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
Calallen, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
Alivia Casey Adair


Alivia Casey Adair Obituary
Alivia Casey Adair

Corpus Christi, TX

Alivia Casey Adair, age 17, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Alivia was born on August 1, 2001 in Corpus Christi. She was a senior at Calallen High School, where she was involved in cheerleading, track, and soccer throughout the years. She also participated in competitive gymnastics from ages 4 to 12. She loved drawing, math, and architecture and was recently accepted to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Georgia, where she would pursue a Master of Architecture degree.

Alivia was a gorgeous, blue-eyed, free spirit who lit up every room she ever entered. We will never forget her contagious laughter, free-style singing, impromptu dance moves, and endless craziness. She had an original and quirky sense of style that she stayed true to, like her Crocs with Jibbitz, wild 90's Docs, eyebrow notch, and 1969 Caddy limo.

Alivia leaves many family members to carry on her memory, including her mother, Stefnie Hill Miller (Austin Tower); father, James Adair (Lindsay Adair); grandparents, Debbie Hill, Jim & Gwen Janik, Sandra Shanks, Tom & Pat Locklear, Danny Tower, and Kathy Tower; great-grandparent, Dottie Adair; siblings, Danson Miller, Maeve Tower, Layla Adair, and Payton Crozier; and boyfriend, Brendan Cramer. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Sammy Hill and Matthew Adair; stepfather, Danny Miller; and uncle, Clay Justin Adair. Alivia also leaves countless other family members and friends she considered family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Sawyer-George Funeral Home in Calallen. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 15, 12:00 p.m., at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park. Reception immediately following the burial at River Hills Country Club.

Pallbearers are Travis Adair, Justin Adair, James Lopez, Charley Hill, Sr., Cory Miller, Jason Miller, Houston Tower, Jarod Lopez, Charley Hill, Jr., and Brendan Cramer. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Adair and Jerry Adair.

In the words of our Liv, Livers, Livvy, Livvy Cakes, Liver Lips, Sissy – "Good night, sweet dreams, don't let the bed bugs bite, sleep tight, love you, see you on the other side."

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 14, 2019
