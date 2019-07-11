Alka Kaura Ahuja



Corpus Christi - On Sunday, July 7th, Alka Kaura Ahuja, 52, passed from this life into her final reward. Alka was preceded in death by her father-in-law Mr. Peshori L. Ahuja "Bhapaji", her parents, Mr. and Mrs D.P. Kaura and her beloved brother Sunil Kaura of New Delhi, India. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Rajan Ahuja, their three wonderful children, Rishi, Neel and Henna Ahuja, elder sister Veena Walia (Madan), twin sister Monika Gulati (Ravi), numerous brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



Alka was a community volunteer and a leader in the Indian American Community. She was particularly proud of her time as a member of Clowns Who Care and her roles within the .



She was known for her kind heart and sweet disposition. It was often said that she is as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.



Services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am with Cremation to follow. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019