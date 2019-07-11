Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alka Ahuja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alka Kaura Ahuja


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alka Kaura Ahuja Obituary
Alka Kaura Ahuja

Corpus Christi - On Sunday, July 7th, Alka Kaura Ahuja, 52, passed from this life into her final reward. Alka was preceded in death by her father-in-law Mr. Peshori L. Ahuja "Bhapaji", her parents, Mr. and Mrs D.P. Kaura and her beloved brother Sunil Kaura of New Delhi, India. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Rajan Ahuja, their three wonderful children, Rishi, Neel and Henna Ahuja, elder sister Veena Walia (Madan), twin sister Monika Gulati (Ravi), numerous brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Alka was a community volunteer and a leader in the Indian American Community. She was particularly proud of her time as a member of Clowns Who Care and her roles within the .

She was known for her kind heart and sweet disposition. It was often said that she is as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.

Services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am with Cremation to follow.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now