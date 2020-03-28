Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Hunt

Allan Hunt Obituary
Allan Hunt

Portland - Allan Joseph Hunt was born on December 31, 1960 to John W. and Joyce O. Hunt in Sinton, Texas. He lived in the Portland area all his life. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26th, 2020 at the age of 59.

Allan (or Jody to his family and childhood friends) graduated from Gregory Portland High School in 1979. He attended classes at Texas A&M University in College Station, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics in 1984. It was during his last year at Texas A&M that he met the love of his life, Cynthia (Cindy) Myers. They were married on May 19, 1984. Together they had one daughter, Leslie Amanda, adding to the love in his life. They spent the earlier years of their 35-year marriage living in Taft and the last 20 years in Portland.

Like his father, grandfather and great grandfather before him, he farmed in the Taft and Gregory area. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, tennis and water skiing. Allan was also passionate about both playing and building guitars. For a short time, he played in a local church Band, Cause-n-Effect. Allan retired from farming in 2016 and spent the next 3 years lovingly caring for his father.

During 2017, Allan was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, which is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by fatigue and muscle weakness. While his symptoms were managed with medication, it is believed that a rare Myasthenic crisis contributed to his unexpected and early death.

Allan was preceded in death by both of his parents, Joyce in 2013 and John in 2019.

He is survived by his wife Cindy and their daughter, Leslie Hunt of Portland, his sister Donna Hunt and wife Jenifer Arnold of Georgetown, his aunt Nancy and uncle George Lowe of Austin and numerous cousins. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Roy Myers and wife Mary, Paul Myers, Larry Myers and wife Molly, 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew.

A Memorial Service will be held in the future once large gatherings are allowed. Donations may be made in his memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (myasthenia.org), Coastal Bend School for the Arts for Sunshine Melodies Camp (601 Ralston, Corpus Christ, TX 78404), or Faith Lutheran Church of Taft (P O Box 627, Taft, TX 78390).

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
