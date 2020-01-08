|
Allen Edward Poche
Corpus Christi - Allen Edward Poche, age 85, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Jan 6, 2020. He was born June 11, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to John and Cecilia Poche. Allen graduated from LSU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering prior to joining the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant. He served active duty as a navigator from 1956 - 1959.
Allen remained a member of the Air Force reserves until 1970 being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Allen had a successful career in the petroleum drilling and exploration business, serving as President of Padre Drilling Co. and as President of the International Association of Drilling Contractors. He raised four children with his wife of 63 years Royce Poche and was a founding member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. In his spare time, Allen managed and coached Little League baseball teams and enjoyed taking weekend trips to his second home on Lake Corpus Christi.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Royce Poche.
He is survived by his brother, John Poche Jr.; his sons, Mark (Mary) Poche, Brian (Carolyn) Poche and James (Audrey) Poche; his daughter, Laura (Ryan) Reed; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 3901 Violet Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Mission, 303 F.M. 534, Sandia, TX 78383 or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020