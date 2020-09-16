Allen Hanus



Skidmore - AllenHanusTXAllen Eugene Hanus passed away peacefully at his home in Skidmore, Texas on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was 96.



Allen was born October 18, 1923, in Skidmore to Emerich Hanus and Ludmilla (Shumbera) Hanus. He married Eva Ruth Harnden of Skidmore in Beeville on June 6, 1948. In the agriculture business, Allen retired as a longtime successful farmer. From the time of his young adulthood, he was in the agriculture business and even during his retirement years he maintained an active role.



Besides farming, Allen enjoyed fishing, both in fresh and salt water, especially with his cousins. He actively gardened, raising vegetables during the spring and fall seasons. He was also very pleased when he would find an old historic artifact in his farm fields, and even more so when he found a prehistoric one left behind by the Native Americans.



Allen was the youngest of eight children. His brothers served in World War II. He was exempt from his military service because he was the last son left to keep the family farm producing much needed supplies for the war effort.



Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Emerich and Ludmilla Hanus, and siblings Edna Hanus Bohac, Anna Marie Hanus Motal, Emil Hanus, Charlie Hanus, Ludmila Hanus Lesikar, George Hanus and Jerome Hanus.



Survivors include his son, Roy Gene (Debra) Hanus of Beeville; his daughter, Alene (F. Carl) Hensley of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Viola Lesikar Hanus; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife of 58 years.



Thanks to the following caregivers who provided love and support for Allen and the family over the past five years: Julie Jaillet, Lyla Bohac, Gloria Ward, Hattie Ward, Avelisia Garcia and Diana Perez.









