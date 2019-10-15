|
Allen Martin May
Kingsville - Allen Martin May was born on July 6, 1933 in Kingsville to Clarence and Sophie Sullivan May as the seventh of fourteen children. He passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He was raised in the Vattmann area near Riviera, Texas. He is survived by Alice, his wife of sixty-two years. He is also survived by their six children; Theresa Seidel (Steve), Rachel May (Ronnie Procter), Michelle Hibler (David), Allen Jr. (Cheryl), Allison Moskal (Don E.) and Paul (Teresa); fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Boy Blue, as he was known to his family, was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and one grandson. His life revolved around his family, church and community.
Allen was self-employed farmer for forty-two years and continued to run cattle until his passing. His family has been involved in agriculture in Vattmann since 1908. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church and served as Eucharistic minister, lector and often assisted at mass. He graduated from Riviera High School where he played football and was active in Vocational Agriculture and FFA. He graduated from Texas A&M College in 1958 with a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Engineers. Allen received his Basic Officers Training at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. He was stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas with the 815th Engineering Battalion (heavy construction). During his service he was awarded a certificate of achievement as Outstanding Company Commander. After being honorably discharged from the Army Engineers in 1960, he returned to Riviera and began his farming career.
His involvement with the annual Vattmann Thanksgiving Dinner dated back to his childhood. He assumed the responsibility of acquiring and delivering all the turkeys for this huge feast in 1960 and continued that responsibility for the rest of his life. What a feat! It seems everyone in the county continues to enjoy thanksgiving dinner on the grounds of Vattmann on Thanksgiving Day.
Allen became a member of Kleberg County Farmers Coop in 1961 and after several years served on the Junior and Senior Boards.
He was elected to the Riviera ISD School Board in 1972 and served until 1988, when he resigned to run for County Commissioner. Allen served as County Commissioner of Kleberg County for two terms. He was instrumental in the Riviera and Ricardo communities having a sewer system. Among his top priorities while serving as Commissioner was the 4-H program in Kleberg County. The 2006 Kleberg-Kenedy County Jr. Livestock Show was dedicated to him in recognition of his service to the youth and his community.
He was elected to the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) and served for approximately twenty years on ASCS County committees. He was also appointed as a board member on the Kleberg County Parks Board when it was an autonomous entity for six years.
Allen was appointed to the Gulf Cotton Compress in 1989. He held the position of President and CEO from 1996-2007. He, with the Executive Board and manager of the Compress worked with the Port of Corpus Christi Board and their efforts were instrumental in building the Gulf Compress La Quinta Division Facility.
Allen was elected County Judge in 1998 and served for one term. During his term the seawall was built at the Kaufer-Hubert Park. Later, Kleberg County named the seawall after him and honored him with the Allen May Seawall marker.
Allen stayed active in his church community and taking care of his cattle during his "retirement" years. He enjoyed wood-working projects and collecting pocket-knives throughout his lifetime. He was always ready to help someone in need and was a role-model for his children. He will be missed.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Vattmann, Texas.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on October 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Vattmann, Texas with internment to follow at the parish cemetery.
