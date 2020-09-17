Allyson Jess Berry



Portland - Our beautiful Allyson Jess Berry, daughter of Jesse and Odilia Berry, has gone to be with our Lord in Heaven on Saturday September 12, 2020. Allyson was 26 years old. To have met Ally was to meet a life long friend. She was kind, bold, loyal and her faith was strong. She was a mother, daughter, sister, cousin and in every role she was most of all a friend. Her smile brought smiles and her laugh brought laughter. Her precious babies were her life and what wonder and joy do they bring to us all. She was a profound presence and she will be sincerely missed beyond spoken words.



Ally is preceded in death by her Grandfather Sabino Gonzales, Grandmother Dolores Gonzales, Grandfather Dan Berry, Grandmother Peggy Berry, Uncles Danny Berry and Juan Gonzales and Aunts Danise Gillis, Margarita Gonzales, and Teresa Villa. Ally is survived by her husband, Greg Strube; Children Mia Lynn Strube and Hunter Berry Strube; Parents Jesse and Odilia Berry; Brother Jared Berry; God Parents, Todd & Leslie Burke; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that love her dearly.Pallbearers: Jared Berry,Gilbert Gonzales,Kevin Ramirez,Todd Burke,Trey Zipprian,Dylan Zipprian,Thomas Ochoa and Philip Strube.



Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment at Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery.









