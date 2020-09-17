1/1
Allyson Jess Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allyson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allyson Jess Berry

Portland - Our beautiful Allyson Jess Berry, daughter of Jesse and Odilia Berry, has gone to be with our Lord in Heaven on Saturday September 12, 2020. Allyson was 26 years old. To have met Ally was to meet a life long friend. She was kind, bold, loyal and her faith was strong. She was a mother, daughter, sister, cousin and in every role she was most of all a friend. Her smile brought smiles and her laugh brought laughter. Her precious babies were her life and what wonder and joy do they bring to us all. She was a profound presence and she will be sincerely missed beyond spoken words.

Ally is preceded in death by her Grandfather Sabino Gonzales, Grandmother Dolores Gonzales, Grandfather Dan Berry, Grandmother Peggy Berry, Uncles Danny Berry and Juan Gonzales and Aunts Danise Gillis, Margarita Gonzales, and Teresa Villa. Ally is survived by her husband, Greg Strube; Children Mia Lynn Strube and Hunter Berry Strube; Parents Jesse and Odilia Berry; Brother Jared Berry; God Parents, Todd & Leslie Burke; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that love her dearly.Pallbearers: Jared Berry,Gilbert Gonzales,Kevin Ramirez,Todd Burke,Trey Zipprian,Dylan Zipprian,Thomas Ochoa and Philip Strube.

Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment at Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved