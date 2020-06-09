Alma A. VillegasCorpus Christi - Alma A. Villegas, age 69, passed away peacefully, on June 8, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 12, 1950, in Corpus Christi Tx, to Americo Aguirre and Palmira P. Rodriguez. She was a diehard tough fighter that fought off cancer four times until it took over her body. In 1969, she married her husband, Robert Villegas. After 49 years of marriage, they divorced, however maintained a great friendship and relationship.Alma earning her GED, then furthered her education to obtain a Bachelor's degree in bilingual education and a Master's degree in occupational therapy. She dedicated 51 years of her career working for Memorial Hospital /Spohn Shoreline.Her hobbies were going to the movies, fashion, traveling, dancing, working out, dining and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Most of all, her grandsons, Charles and Chad, were her top priority in this world. She was a devoted grandmother, who would move heaven and earth for them.Alma is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edwardo.She is survived by her former husband, Robert Villegas, her daughters, Tracy and Carrie, grandsons, Charles and Chad, brothers and sisters, Hopie, Terry, Adrian, Joe, and Domingo, best friend, Rachel, seven nieces and nephews and cousinsVisitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Reid Chapel. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.