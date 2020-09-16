Alma E. Juarez



Alice, Tx - Alma E. Juarez was called to be with our Father on September 15, 2020. After marrying her high school sweetheart Frank they traveled the world together when Frank joined the Army. They started their family and while Frank was deployed, Alma "held down the fort at home". She gave birth to many children and surrounded herself with love. After Frank's retirement, they moved to Alice, Tx. and built a home. They both returned to college where Alma became an activities director. She started her career at Retama Nursing Home in Alice, Tx. After moving to Brownsville, Tx. she continued her career with TLC. Alma loved the elderly she worked with. After suffering her first stroke, Alma still fought to walk again and taught herself how to make crafts. She will forever be remembered as the wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that never gave up fighting. Alma is preceded in death by her parents, brother Armando Cadena, adopted son Wayne M. Rader, son-in-law Patrick Smith, and grandson Arturo Martinez.



Survivors:



Husband- Frank Juarez Sr. of Alice, Tx.



Children- Frank Juarez Jr. (Julia) of Mathis, Tx., Armando Juarez (Esther) of Corpus Christi, Tx., Belinda Smith of Alice, Tx., and Nicolas Juarez (Martha) of San Antonio, Tx.



Brother- Cesario Cadena (Patricia) of Pflugerville, Tx.



14 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren, and Numerous nieces and nephews



Rosary will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 7PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Texas.



Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic in Alice, Tex.



Burial will follow in the Roberson Collins Memorial Cemetery.









