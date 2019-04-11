|
|
Alonzo F. Benavides
Woodsboro - Alonzo F. Benavides, 93, of Woodsboro, Texas passed away in his home, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends March 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Doreteo Benavides and Alicia F. Benavides and younger brother Venencio Benavides. He was a loving husband to his beautiful wife, Antonia F. Benavides, for 69 years until she entered heaven in October of 2016.
Dad's sense of humor, concern for others and his loving heart for his family and country greatly enriched all who were blessed to know him. Mr. Benavides proudly served his country in the 4th Infantry Division, United States Army in World War II.
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met.
Mr. Benavides is survived by a daughter, two sons, seven grand-children, seven great grand-children and one great, great grand-child who loved and appreciated him immensely.
Mr. Benavides was a person of tremendous faith and lived a life serving others. Because of his example we are joyous in the knowledge that he is now reunited with the love of his life, Antonia, with a smile on his face, a joke on his lips and eternal happiness in God's loving arms.
You will be missed beyond measure Dad and we will love you eternally.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 11, 2019