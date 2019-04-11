Resources
More Obituaries for Alonzo Benavides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonzo F. Benavides

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alonzo F. Benavides Obituary
Alonzo F. Benavides

Woodsboro - Alonzo F. Benavides, 93, of Woodsboro, Texas passed away in his home, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends March 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Doreteo Benavides and Alicia F. Benavides and younger brother Venencio Benavides. He was a loving husband to his beautiful wife, Antonia F. Benavides, for 69 years until she entered heaven in October of 2016.

Dad's sense of humor, concern for others and his loving heart for his family and country greatly enriched all who were blessed to know him. Mr. Benavides proudly served his country in the 4th Infantry Division, United States Army in World War II.

His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met.

Mr. Benavides is survived by a daughter, two sons, seven grand-children, seven great grand-children and one great, great grand-child who loved and appreciated him immensely.

Mr. Benavides was a person of tremendous faith and lived a life serving others. Because of his example we are joyous in the knowledge that he is now reunited with the love of his life, Antonia, with a smile on his face, a joke on his lips and eternal happiness in God's loving arms.

You will be missed beyond measure Dad and we will love you eternally.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.