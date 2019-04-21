Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church
Alonzo G. Zapata Sr. Obituary
Alonzo G. Zapata Sr.

Corpus Christi - Alonzo G. Zapata Sr., passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on May 31, 1945. He will be dearly missed.

Alonzo was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War for thirteen months. Alonzo always had a good joke to tell and will be remembered for always helping anyone in need and his outgoing personality.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Estanislado and Baudalia Zapata; and sister, Elizelda Reyna.

Alonzo leaves his loving memories to the mother of his children, Diana Zapata; sons, Alonzo Zapata Jr. (Anna), Christopher Zapata; grandchildren, Andrew Nathan Zapata, Jeremy Ramon Zapata, Joseph Steven Vasquez, Daniel Anthony Vasquez; great granddaughter, Amira Mae Vasquez; siblings, Arnoldo Zapata (Teresa), and Alfredo Zapata (Tina).

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
