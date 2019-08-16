|
Alonzo Lawrence
Corpus Christi - Death is but a comma, a pause until we meet again. Our Beloved Father, Brother, and Friend stepped Out of time and in to Eternity on August 12, 2019. Quiet Time will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-8PM at Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas. We will pause to Remember His Life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11AM at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas. Flowers may be sent to the Funeral Home. You may Call Eternal Rest at (361)806-9096.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 16, 2019