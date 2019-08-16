Services
Calvary First Baptist Church
2906 Carver Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eternal Rest
2810 Buffalo Street
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary First Baptist Church
2906 Carver Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonzo Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonzo Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alonzo Lawrence Obituary
Alonzo Lawrence

Corpus Christi - Death is but a comma, a pause until we meet again. Our Beloved Father, Brother, and Friend stepped Out of time and in to Eternity on August 12, 2019. Quiet Time will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-8PM at Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas. We will pause to Remember His Life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11AM at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas. Flowers may be sent to the Funeral Home. You may Call Eternal Rest at (361)806-9096.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.